How is this different to YouTube Kids?

KiddZtube content is, unlike YouTube Kids, hand-picked by a group of teachers who also create the questions for each video. That means you know that not only is all of the content interactive, engaging and educational – thanks to the input of the teachers – but it is safe for your child to watch. Unfortunately, inappropriate material occasionally makes it through the YouTube Kids filters. That can’t happen with kiddZtube.

How is this different to other educational apps and programs?

kiddZtube serves a different purpose to other services in that it is focused on younger kids. What sets kiddZtube apart from its competition is that the material is all drawn from kids’ favourite YouTube videos, meaning it’s enormous fun for young ones while they learn.

Do I need internet connection to use the app?

Yes, the app accesses YouTube videos. We do not store any videos on the device, therefore an internet connection is required.

Can you use the YouTube videos in your app?

Yes, we access the videos through YouTube own services according to YouTube terms of service.

What is included when I buy kiddZtube?

Access to over 1,000 videos with 7,000 quizzes, all curated by our teacher community. In general, you are paying to know that your child is having a educational and safe experience while using a tablet or smartphone. More specifically, you are paying for the input of our group of teachers who choose the videos and create the questions. Your kids are in very safe hands!

Will you be expanding the offering?

Yes, absolutely – though we can’t reveal anything yet at this stage!

What is stopping a child closing the app and going to YouTube?

Nothing. There is always that risk – as with most other educational apps. But we don’t worry about this point too much due to the nature of the content we provide – kids love using kiddZtube and we are confident that they will be hugely entertained while playing with it, so will feel no need to switch to YouTube!

But when the time limits expire on kiddZtube, kids will be forced to switch over to YouTube, won’t they?

Our priority with kiddZtube is to improve the quality of kids’ screen time, not to increase it overall. We don’t want kiddZtube to be another screen-based activity on top of others but rather to replace the less constructive ones. After playing on kiddZtube for a while, we’d actually encourage parents to take their kids away from screens. It is all about balance!